13-year-old Chicago boy charged with stealing car from Elmhurst dealership, leading police on chase

A 13-year-old Chicago boy will remain locked up until his next court appearance after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a suburban dealership and leading police on a high-speed chase.

On Monday, around 1:38 a.m., officials say an officer with the Elmhurst Police Department responded to a call of two vehicles — a 2020 Kia Forte and an SUV — parked on the side of North York Road.

As the officer's vehicle approached the two other cars, they both sped away, officials said.

A chase ensued, and the suspects' vehicles reached speeds of about 70 miles per hour during the pursuit.

At one point, the Kia, which was being driven by the 13-year-old boy, went into oncoming traffic, officials said.

Out of a concern for safety, the police chase was terminated.

Around 3:12 a.m., Oak Park police located the Kia with the 13-year-old in the front seat, officials said. He was immediately taken into custody.

An investigation revealed the Kia was stolen from the Wilkins Hyundai dealership earlier in the night, and that the 13-year-old allegedly went to the dealership, broke a window on the Kia and drove the car of the lot.

"It is alleged that in the middle of the night, a thirteen-year-old boy traveled to DuPage County, broke into a vehicle and drove off, eventually leading police on a high-speed chase without regard for public safety," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "The increase in violent juvenile crime we have experienced is extremely disturbing. I want to be perfectly clear however, in DuPage County anyone who commits this type of behavior, regardless of their age, will be caught and held accountable."

"This juvenile endangered the public when fleeing from responding police officers while committing this crime. He is fortunate he did not injure any other motorists or himself," said Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean.

The 13-year-old boy is facing multiple charges and due in court on January 13, 2023.