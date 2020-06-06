13-year-old Chicago girl has been missing since May 26

article

A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in May may be in South Shore or West Englewood on the South Side, according to police.

Marshae Rogers, 13, was last seen May 26, Chicago police said. Investigators believe she may be near the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in South Shore or in the West Englewood area, between the 5700 and 6900 blocks of Damen and Hoyne avenues.

Rogers is a 5-foot-7, 150-pound girl with brown eyes and red and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.