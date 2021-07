article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Briana Laurenzana was last seen Tuesday near the 3300 block of West 38th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Laurenzana is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.