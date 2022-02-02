Chicago girl, 13, missing from Clearing neighborhood since Sunday

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Neveah Montesdeoca was last seen Sunday in the 6200 block of S. Massasoit Ave. in the Clearing neighborhood, according to police.

Montesdeoca is described as a Hispanic girl, standing 4-feet-9 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380, or call 911.