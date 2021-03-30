13-year-old girl reported missing from Brighton Park

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Madison Ferguson was last seen Monday in the 4500 block of South Fairfield Avenue, according to a missing person report from Chicago police.

Ferguson could be in the area of 43rd Street and Talman Avenue, police said.

She is 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.