13-year-old girl reported missing from Chicago’s West Side

The Brief Elianny Garcia-Gonzalez, 13, was last seen June 27 near the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue on Chicago’s West Side. She is described as 5-foot-4 with brown eyes, black hair, and was wearing a pink sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks, and beige sandals. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8255.



Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Chicago’s West Side in late June, police said.

What we know:

Elianny Garcia-Gonzalez was last seen June 27 leaving the area of the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Elianny Garcia-Gonzalez, 13. (Chicago PD )

She's described as 5-foot-4 with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks and beige sandals.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Garcia-Gonzalez's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Area 4 Detective Division with the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8255.