A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Victor Chacon is missing from the 3300 block of West Berteau Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was last seen Tuesday evening.

Victor is 5-foot-4 and about 200 pounds.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of his location to call Area Five SVU detectives at (312) 746-6554.