Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old reported missing from South Lawndale

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jesus 'Chucho' Sanchez | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy missing from the South Lawndale neighborhood

Jesus 'Chucho' Sanchez was last seen Tuesday and has been reported missing from the 2800 block of South Millard Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Sanchez is 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black zippered hoodie, blue jeans and black and white gym shoes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is known to frequent the park near 27th and Whipple streets, 51st to 59th Streets and Troy Street to Albany Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 746-8255.