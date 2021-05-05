13-year-old reported missing from South Lawndale

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy missing from the South Lawndale neighborhood

Jesus 'Chucho' Sanchez was last seen Tuesday and has been reported missing from the 2800 block of South Millard Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Sanchez is 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black zippered hoodie, blue jeans and black and white gym shoes.

He is known to frequent the park near 27th and Whipple streets, 51st to 59th Streets and Troy Street to Albany Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 746-8255.