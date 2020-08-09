1,382 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 8 additional deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,382 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with eight deaths.

Of the eight deaths, seven were reported in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 194,080 cases, including 7,636 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,354 specimens for a total of 3,073,988.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent is down from 4.2 percent to 4.1 percent.

As of Saturday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, 322 patients were in the ICU and 114 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.