For 13th consecutive year, Chicago charter school announces 100% of seniors heading to college

For the thirteenth consecutive year, the entire senior class of one Chicago charter school is heading to college.

Urban Prep announced Tuesday that all 159 members of its senior class across three Chicago campuses have been accepted into a four-year college or university.

Urban Prep claims to be the nation's first all-boys public charter high school comprised entirely of black males.

School officials said students from the Class of 2022 were admitted to 412 different schools including DePauw University, Howard University, Florida A&M University, Denison University, Hampton University, Loyola University Chicago, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Morehouse College, DePaul University and North Carolina A&T University.

The students received more than 1,309 college acceptance letters and nearly $18 million in scholarship and grants to date, school officials said.

On Thursday, each student will announce the school they'll be attending at a signing day event at Daley Plaza.