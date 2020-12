Fourteen people have been displaced from their homes following a fire at an apartment building in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The fire started about 7:25 p.m. on the back porch of a building in the 6400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

No one was injured, but the fire has forced 14 people from their homes, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.