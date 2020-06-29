14 more COVID-19 deaths: Illinois reports lowest daily death toll since March

article

Illinois health officials on Monday said another 14 people died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 6,902.

There are also 738 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total past 142,000 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A dozen of the newly reported deaths happened in Cook County, the health department said. They ranged in age from a woman in her 30s to a woman in her 90s.