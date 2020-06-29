14 more COVID-19 deaths: Illinois reports lowest daily death toll since March
CHICAGO - Illinois health officials on Monday said another 14 people died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 6,902.
There are also 738 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total past 142,000 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A dozen of the newly reported deaths happened in Cook County, the health department said. They ranged in age from a woman in her 30s to a woman in her 90s.