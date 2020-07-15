14 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent fatal shooting killed a man in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the man, who is thought to be in his 40s, unresponsive about 10:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 25th Street, Chicago police said.

The man had been shot in the head, thigh and hip, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

About 12:55 p.m., a 31-year-old man was in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head and torso, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Donnie J. Weathersby. He lived in Englewood.

A second person, a 42-year-old man, was also standing outside with the man was shot in the foot, police said. He took himself to the same hospital and is in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, a teenage boy was grazed by a stray bullet near Grant Park in the South Loop.

The 15-year-old was walking alone about 10:30 p.m. when he came across two groups of males who were arguing in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

Someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, grazing the boy on the face, police said.

The boy walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. He is in good condition.

Witnesses said they saw five males running from the scene, police said.

About an hour prior, another teen boy was shot in Trumbull Park on the South Side.

The 16-year-old was inside a home about 9:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Yates Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and foot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Three people, including two teenage girls, were shot near the 79th Street Red Line station in Chatham on the South Side.

The girls were outside with a 19-year-old woman about 8:50 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street when someone in a silver sedan pulled up and opened fire, police said.

The girls, 13 and 16, were both shot in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The 19-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, also in good condition.

Police said that none of the victims were willing to answer any questions about the shooting.

Chicago police investigate the scene where 3 people were shot in the 7900 block of South Wabash, in the Chatham neighborhood, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 23-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

He was shot in the hip just before 5 p.m. near West North and North Kedzie Avenues, police said. The man was hospitalized in fair condition at Norwegian-American Hospital.

Two people were wounded when they were shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

A 21-year-old woman was in a vehicle about 4:41 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when she was shot in the thigh, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

A 28-year-old who was on the street was also hit by bullets, police said. He was struck in the knee, thigh and buttocks. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

About two hours prior, a 48-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was on the front porch of a home about 2:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Honore Street when a male suspect approached him and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the shoulder and arm, and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 2:40 a.m. he was walking in the 100 block of West 75th Street, when he was shot in the neck, police said.

He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

Five minutes prior, a 27-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 2:35 a.m. he was urinating in a gangway in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Thirteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.