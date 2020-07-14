Girls, 13 and 16, among 3 shot near 79th Street Red Line station

article

Three people, including two teenage girls, were shot Tuesday near the 79th Street Red Line station in Chatham on the South Side.

The girls were outside with a 19-year-old woman about 8:50 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street when someone in a silver sedan pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The girls, 13 and 16, were both shot in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The 19-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, also in good condition.

Police said that none of the victims were willing to answer any questions about the shooting.

Area Two detectives are investigating.