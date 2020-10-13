14 wanted for looting Loop business: police

Chicago police released surveillance video Tuesday of over a dozen people wanted for stealing from a Loop business during looting in August.

The photos show 14 people stealing from a business in the first block of North Wells St. about 2:35 a.m. Aug. 10, Chicago police said in a statement.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Police say 14 people stole from a business about 2:35 a.m. Aug. 10, 2020, in the 0-100 block of North Wells Street | Chicago police

Weeks before — in late May — looting broke out in downtown and other parts of the city during protests against George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Over the last several weeks, police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org