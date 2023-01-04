14-year-old among 2 shot while driving in Woodlawn

A man and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was driving with the teen just before 11 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone started shooting from the sidewalk, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and struck a tree before the car came to a stop, police said. The 14-year-old was struck in the arm.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where the man was listed in critical condition and the boy was in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.