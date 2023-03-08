14-year-old among 3 shot on Austin sidewalk

A 14-year-old and two men were shot while walking on the sidewalk early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The trio was walking just after midnight in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to police.

The 14-year-old was grazed on the thigh and was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The third person, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the foot and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.