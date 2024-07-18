14-year-old boy arrested after allegedly robbing, carjacking at least 7 people on city's North and West sides

A 14-year-old boy was arrested this week after police connected him to several carjackings and armed robberies that occurred on the North and West sides over the last three weeks.

The juvenile faces six felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, six felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.

The teen was arrested in the 1300 block of West 14th Place on Wednesday after police identified him as one of the offenders who participated in multiple robbery-related incidents over the last three weeks.

On June 27, the boy allegedly attempted to carjack a 55-year-old woman in the 1100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

At about 5:40 a.m. on July 14, the juvenile allegedly carjacked and robbed a 21-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and two 22-year-old men in the 1900 block of West Irving Park Road. At about 6:40 a.m. the same day, the teen is accused of robbing and carjacking a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man at gunpoint in the 300 block of West Belmont Avenue.

He has also been charged in connection to a vehicle that was reported stolen on July 12.

No additional information has been made available.