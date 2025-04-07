Fire on Chicago’s South Side leaves 1 dead, CFD says

A man was killed in a coach house fire on the city’s South Side on Saturday after he tried to retrieve items from the building.

What we know:

The fire happened in the 5700 block of Princeton Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The department said the occupant went back into the coach house for their personal items and was "overcome."

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not identify the victim but said he was a 76-year-old man.

The cause of the electrical fire was accidental, CFD said.

Why you should care:

Fire officials warned residents that once they are out of a burning building, they should remain outside. They added in a social media post about the fire, "Objects inside are not worth your life."