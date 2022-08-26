14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge.

Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.

After approaching the teen, officers discovered he was carrying a weapon and marijuana, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The boy was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.

(FOX 32 Chicago)

He was also issued a citation for crossing between train cars through a prohibited access point, police said.

He was due in juvenile court Friday.