14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge.
Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
After approaching the teen, officers discovered he was carrying a weapon and marijuana, according to police.
The boy was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.
(FOX 32 Chicago)
He was also issued a citation for crossing between train cars through a prohibited access point, police said.
He was due in juvenile court Friday.