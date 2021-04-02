14-year-old boy dies from complications of COVID-19 infection

A 14-year-old Hispanic boy died from complications of infection with the coronavirus, officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirm. It is the first reported pediatric death caused by the virus in Milwaukee.

The medical examiner's office said the teen tested positive for COVID-19 back in November before passing away on Thursday, April 1. Officials indicated in reports released on Friday that the victim's infection remained active -- and he tested positive on March 27. The boy had also been battling leukemia after getting a bone marrow transplant in 2019.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee County health officials say cases have been on the rise since March 15 -- most notably among children.

Officials say over the past week there have been 143 new confirmed cases in children in Milwaukee County. Ages ranged from infant to 18 years old. They say the cause of this spike could be due to a variety of reasons -- like the return to school, spring sports, or spread break travel.

With this news comes the urgency to get the COVID-19 vaccine to children as soon as possible.

"Currently at Children's, we are sending out invitations for people to schedule their vaccines and we're asking for a lot of patience as we try to get these vaccines in arms as fast as we can," said. Dr. Smriti Khare, President of Primary Care for Children’s Wisconsin.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The vaccine is not yet available for most children. However, Pfizer just released data this week that shows in clinical trials, their vaccine is 100% effective in protecting kids between 12 and 15 years old.

Dr. Khare and hospital leaders are urging parents to get their teens vaccinated once they are eligible.

Shots open up to the general public 16 and older in Wisconsin on Monday, April 5.