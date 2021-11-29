14-year-old boy critically wounded in New City

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in New City Monday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 46th Street.

The victim was outside at about 12:50 a.m. when he was approached by a male offender. The offender produced a firearm and shot at the victim, police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and the arm.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody.