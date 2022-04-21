14-year-old boy riding scooter hit by vehicle in Round Lake Beach

A 14-year-old boy riding a scooter was hit by a car in Round Lake Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the boy was riding a non-motorized scooter on Civic Center Way north of Rollins Road at 3:29 p.m. when he drove into the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The teen was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, and then later transferred by helicopter to Lurie Children's in Chicago.

His condition is currently unknown.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say the vehicle had the right-of-way and was unable to avoid hitting the juvenile.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The driver remained on scene after the crash and consented to blood and urine testing.

Advertisement

Police do not believe intoxication or impairment played a role in the incident.