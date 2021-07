A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The teen boy was in a vehicle about 3:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1200 block of 87th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

