14-year-old boy shot in East Garfield Park

A 14-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was outside about 1:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the foot and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, in good condition, police said. He told officers he did not see a shooter or know where the shots came from.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.