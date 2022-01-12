14-year-old boy shot in the head in Englewood – he's the 2nd 14-year-old shot on Wednesday

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 8:20 p.m., police say the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of W. 73rd St. in the Englewood neighborhood when a passing vehicle fired shots.

The boy was struck in the head and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Earlier in the afternoon, another 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on the Near West Side.