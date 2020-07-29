14-year-old boy shot in West Pullman

A teenage boy was shot Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 14-year-old was with a group of people in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of East Kensington Avenue, Chicago police said. Someone in a black sedan drove by just before 11:30 p.m. and opened fire, striking the boy in the leg.

The boy’s family drove him to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said. He was in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.