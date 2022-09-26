14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night.
At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said.
The boy suffered a graze wound to the head, and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
Area Two detectives are investigating.