14-year-old charged with murder in fatal Austin shooting

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a man to death last fall in Austin on the West Side.

The teen allegedly shot a 31-year-old man Nov. 2 in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.

Cornell Smith was struck in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The teen was arrested Thursday morning after he was positively identified as the shooter in the fatal attack, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was armed with a handgun when he was placed into custody, according to police.

The teen faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, both felony charges.