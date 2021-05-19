14-year-old girl shot in Little Village

A 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The girl was sitting in a passenger seat of a vehicle about 1:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Albany Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

She suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Hinsdale Hospital by her family, police said. She was later transferred in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Hines.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.