A 14-year-old girl was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police say the girl was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 4400 block of South Wood Street around 4 a.m. when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.