14-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in South Chicago

A teenage boy was wounded during a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was walking outside around 6:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Yates Avenue when a green SUV pulled up and someone in the passenger seat started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the abdomen, hip and shoulder and was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, officials said.

The SUV fled the scene northbound, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.