14 years later: Tribute to Chicago Police Officer Thor Soderberg includes flag-raising and street naming

It was a day of remembrance and reflection for the Chicago Police Department on Monday as officers honored a fallen officer.

It has been 14 years since Chicago Police Officer Thor Soderberg died in the line of duty during an armed robbery. He had served in the Chicago Police Department for 11 years and was an instructor at the police academy.

Those who knew him, loved him, respected him and heard of him gathered for a special flag-raising ceremony and street naming in his honor.

His former partner and his wife shared how everyone could continue the legacy of a man known for his constant desire to give back.

"It's not easy to look with fresh eyes and to look for the positive every time and I will say that's part of the reason that I married him is he was so good at that, and it changed my life," said Soderberg's wife, Jennifer Loudon.

Attendees at the service were encouraged to perform a random act of kindness in Officer Soderberg's name. As part of the memorial ceremony, an honorary street named Thor Soderberg Way was officially installed.