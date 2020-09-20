1,402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 14 additional confirmed deaths

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the 14 deaths, five were residents of Cook County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 274,258 cases, including 8,450 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent is 3.5 percent. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,011 specimens for a total of 5,105,153.

As of Saturday night, 1,417 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.