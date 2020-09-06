1,403 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 5 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,403 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, along with five additional deaths from the virus on Sunday.

A total of 249,580 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported and 8,171 people have died from the virus in Illinois.

The recovery rate for the coronavirus in Illinois stands at 96 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,496 specimens for a total of 4,418,372.