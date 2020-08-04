1,471 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 19 deaths

article

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced another 1,471 cases of COVID-19, the 14th day in a row with a four-digit daily caseload.

There were also another 19 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s rolling positivity rate dropped to 3.9%, the health department said.

So far, a total of 184,712 cases and 7,545 deaths have been reported in Illinois, the health department said.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,598 specimens for a total of 2,849,395.

As of Monday night, 1,496 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 365 were in the ICU and 125 on ventilators.