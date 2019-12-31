14th cold-related death of season in Cook County reported in Douglas Park

A man who died earlier this month in Douglas Park on the West Side is Cook County’s 14th cold-related death of the season, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The 37-year-old was found about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 2500 block of West Ogden Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

An autopsy determined he died as a result of a combined drug toxicity with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Thirteen other cold-related deaths have been reported in Cook County this season. The first death to be classified as cold-related this season was reported Nov. 1 in Avondale.

Last season, 60 cold-related deaths were reported in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.