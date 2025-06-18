15 arrested in Hillside prostitution sting; 2 face additional criminal charges, sheriff says

The Brief Fifteen men were arrested in a covert prostitution sting in Hillside; all received Cook County ordinance violations, the sheriff's office said. Two suspects face additional charges—one for drug possession and another for unlawful use of a weapon. The sting is part of a broader crackdown by the sheriff’s office, which has led to over 400 arrests since 2022.



Fifteen men were arrested during a covert prostitution sting in west suburban Hillside, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

All 15 were cited with Cook County ordinance violations, authorities said. Two of them face additional criminal charges.

One man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after suspected heroin was found on him. Another was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after deputies discovered a loaded pistol in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

What we don't know:

Further details about the arrests, the suspects and the sting operation have not been released.

The backstory:

The operation was part of an ongoing effort by the sheriff’s office to target individuals who solicit prostitution, according to the sheriff's office.

Since 2022, more than 400 people have been arrested and fined for similar stings, authorities said.