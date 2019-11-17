15 kilos of cocaine washed ashore onto Central Florida beach, deputies say

article

Deputies in Flagler County said that 15 kilos of cocaine washed ashore on Friday night.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that they received an anonymous call on Friday night regarding a duffel bag that washed ashore on the beach on Surfview Drive in the Hammock area of Palm Coast.

They said that the duffel bag was covered in barnacles and seaweed and contained about 15 individually wrapped packages.

The bag also had a large amount of sand and shells, so deputies believe it was clearly in the ocean for some time.

One of the kilo-sized brinks inside the bag was reportedly opened and a block of white substance was exposed. It tested positive for cocaine

“It is likely that these drugs have been in the ocean for a long time and they just happened to wash up on our beach from the rough surf and wind we have had the last few days,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands.”

Officials say the drugs were entered into evidence and will eventually be destroyed.

The beach was reportedly searched and no additional bags were found. Surrounding law enforcement was notified so that they could check their beaches for narcotics.

If you come across a suspicious package while on the beach, call law enforcement immediately.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.