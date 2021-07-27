15 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago

At least 15 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago Monday.

The fatal attack occurred in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side. Just after 5 p.m., a person was found unresponsive in the 5300 block of South Cicero Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Other attacks:

A man was wounded while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side. A 4-year-old riding in there backseat was not harmed, according to officials. The man, 32, was traveling outbound on the Dan Ryan near 61st Street about 8:30 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored Dodge Charger began shooting, Chicago police said. He was struck in the leg and exited the expressway near the Chicago Skyway, where he stopped for help at the toll booth, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago medical center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A man was wounded in an attempted robbery on the Near West Side. Around 11:25 p.m., the 52-year-old was in the 500 block of West Madison Street when he was shot, Chicago police said. The victim told police he believed the attackers were trying to rob him. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in serious condition, police said. His name has not yet been released.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded while riding in a van in Marquette Park on the South Side. The teen was shot twice in the chest and three times in the right arm in the 6300 block of South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago police said. The driver took the teen to Holy Cross Hospital where he was stabilized, police said. He was the taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by ambulance.

At least 11 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

At least 11 people, including a 17-year-old, were killed and 73 others wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.