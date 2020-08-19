15 shot, 1 killed Tuesday in Chicago

Fifteen people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in Washington Heights on the South Side.

Officers found the 42-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head about 2:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. He died at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was among two people shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

He and a 23-year-old man were on the sidewalk about 5:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said.

The teen was struck in the groin and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man was hit in the thigh and listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

In the day’s latest reported shooting, a woman was grazed during an argument in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The woman, 23, got into an argument with a male about 11:50 p.m. while she visited a relative in the 6100 block of South Kimbark Avenue, police said.

The male pulled out a gun and opened fire, grazing the woman on the leg, police said. She refused medical attention.

A man was shot just over an hour earlier in South Chicago.

The 41-year-old was walking about 10:40 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Houston Avenue when he heard shots and a bullet struck him in the hand, police said. The man was dropped off two hours later at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

About 35 minutes before that, two men were shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The men, 31 and 34, were standing outside about 10:05 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, striking them both, police said.

Both men were driven to Stroger Hospital by an acquaintance, police said. The younger man was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm and shoulder. The 34-year-old was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

A 25-year-old man was wounded earlier Tuesday evening when he was shot in Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 7:55 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the foot and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour before that, a 27-year-old man was shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was shot in the leg and hand about 7 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said. He was standing outside when two people fired shots at him, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot earlier in the evening in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 6:07 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The 27-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Tuesday afternoon, a 32-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

He was crossing the street about 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 71st Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The man was struck in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in Washington Park on the South Side.

He was inside a vehicle about 7:35 a.m. in the first block of East 60th Street when someone got in, pulled out a gun and ordered him out, police said.

The man was shot in the thigh, and he took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. He was treated and released.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

The 22-year-old had gotten into his vehicle about 6:35 a.m. in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue when someone fired shots in his direction, police said.

The man was struck in the shoulder, chest, leg and arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the morning, another man was shot after two people tried to rob him of his vehicle in Austin.

The two males approached the 29-year-old about 4:45 a.m. as he sat in his vehicle in the 5200 block of West Madison Street, police said. One pulled out a gun, and both tried to get into the vehicle.

The man sped away and the would-be carjackers opened fire, striking the man in the side, leg and arm, police said. He drove himself to Loretto Hospital.

The man was in serious condition and transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. He also told officers he knew one of the shooters.

The day’s first reported shooting left another man wounded in South Chicago.

Someone shot the 29-year-old in the arm about 1 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was dropped off at Holy Trinity Hospital in good condition.

On Monday, 21 people were shot and two killed in citywide gun violence.