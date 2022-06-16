15-year-old among 3 wounded in South Side Chicago shooting

A 15-year-old boy was among three wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 5:45 p.m., the group was in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old boy was struck in the head and was transported to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A man, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third man, whose age was unknown, was also struck in the leg and denied medical attention, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.