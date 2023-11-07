15-year-old boy arrested 30 minutes after robbing man at gunpoint in Bridgeport: police

A 15-year-old boy is one of four teens arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Monday night in Bridgeport.

The teen faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, the juvenile allegedly robbed a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 3400 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

He was arrested less than 30 minutes later in East Garfield Park.

The teen has also been charged in connection to a motor vehicle theft that occurred on Saturday in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue.

Three other teens have been charged in connection to this armed robbery.