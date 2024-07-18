15-year-old boy arrested in Tinley Park after allegedly shooting man in Chicago

A 15-year-old boy is accused of firing shots at a vehicle in Brighton Park earlier this year, leaving one man wounded.

The juvenile faces two felony counts of attempted first degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

On April 19, the teen allegedly discharged a firearm at a vehicle, striking a 40-year-old man in the 4500 block of South Sacramento. A 14-year-old boy was also inside the vehicle at the time, but was not struck.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Regional Task Force and Area Two detectives arrested the teen in the 18200 block of 65th Avenue in Tinley Park.

He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.