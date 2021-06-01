15-year-old boy charged with armed carjacking in Uptown

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the armed carjacking of a man in Uptown on the North Side last month.

Officers arrested the boy on Monday in the 3800 block of West Polk, according to Chicago police.

The boy was identified as one of the offenders who carjacked a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on May 19 in the 1300 block of West Argyle, police said.

He has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

The boy is due in juvenile court later Thursday.