15-year-old boy charged with carjacking woman on Chicago's West Side

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a carjacking on Chicago's West Side, police said.

According to police, the teen is accused of carjacking a 44-year-old woman on Thursday in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue – Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.

The teenager was taken into custody Friday in the 2300 block of Des Plaines Avenue., North Riverside.

He was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.