15-year-old boy critically wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old boy was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

The teen was on the sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone from inside pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 6600 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was struck on the back and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

