15-year-old boy critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Someone in a silver sedan shot the 15-year-old about 8:30 p.m. as he walked in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

The teen was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

Earlier this month, the 12-year-old son of a Chicago firefighter was shot just blocks away at Mamie-Till Mobley Park.