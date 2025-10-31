15-year-old boy fatally shot on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street on Chicago’s Near West Side, police said. The teen was hit in the chest and leg after someone fired from a passing vehicle; no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday evening on the city’s Near West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street, in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Police said the teen was standing on a sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up beside him. Someone inside opened fire, striking the boy in the chest and right leg.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.