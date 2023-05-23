15-year-old boy killed, another teen seriously wounded in Roseland shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another teen was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

Two boys, 14 and 15, were walking on a sidewalk around 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West 104th Place when gunfire broke out, according to police.

The 15-year-old was found near an alley with gunshot wounds to the head and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 14-year-old was struck in the shoulder and grazed on the head by the gunfire. He was transported by paramedics to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.